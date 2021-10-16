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Babies of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine parents have tail, cyclops eye, many arms legs, werewolf hair
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1432 views • October 16, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). The Turkish television news shows that a doctor is showing all these hybrid chimera alien DNA children that are being born to the parents, who received the Illuminati NWO COVID-19 Coronavirus fake virus A.I. femtobot nanite “black goo graphene oxide” t-Veronica zombie virus 5G remote assassination gene-changing biochemical weapon Borg vaccine, with tails like Nightcrawler, and many legs & arms like Kali, and cyclops one eye, and with werewolf animal hair. These entities will continue to metamorphose into different beings, and change their genes. They are changelings. I showed you previous videos of these babies that have vampire-like black eyes and teeth, and who can walk and talk and levitate their lower bodies soon after birth. End of transmission…
After a week since the last bio weapon nanite attack against me to try to kill me, God would heal me, but the nanites or spirits would attack off and on throughout the day, so that my nose would get clogged up so that I cannot breathe and my eyes get bloodshot and they are attacking my right teeth and gums, but they cannot infect me or harm me, because God’s Holy Spirit protects me, so my body remains normal and very healthy. Their femtobot nanites are attacking desperately to try to kill us real Christians. It is laughable, because the Bible says that no weapon forged against us shall prevail and Jesus protects us from all harm and nothing can harm us. The Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and Satan Lucifer’s ascended master fallen angel devil’s CIA NSA MI6 FBI and secret societies and pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist group Wicca witches and military and space fleets and Atlantis 6,000 year old Umbrella & Monarch Solutions & Mobius companies and world rulers and cult groups and Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops professional assassin groups and Mormon Jehovah’s Witness Moonies Scientology Amish witchcraft Nazi Vril Druid occult groups and black nobility families and Draco Empire super soldier assassins and 4th & 5th & 6th & 7th & 8th dimensional astral beings and Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich SS blackwater army and the hundreds of other groups of hell’s army are desperately trying to kill us who are God’s real Christians. It is because we are the only ones fighting them to restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist and defending all the cowardly traitor pastors and millions of religious Christian freak hordes who all betrayed us real Christians and ran away, and abandoned us to fight against the Illuminati NWO and Satan Lucifer all by ourselves alone, in order to protect them and their families and the human homo-sapiens specie and the earth and the women & children. Once the Holy Spirit in us real Christians, who are the Jedi Knight guardians of earth, are finished with warning the humans and are raptured into heaven, then all hell will break loose on the earth with God’s judgment wrath. They seem to be attacking me every night while sleeping with dehydration slow cooking alive microwave oven weapons from the downstairs rooms.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
After a week since the last bio weapon nanite attack against me to try to kill me, God would heal me, but the nanites or spirits would attack off and on throughout the day, so that my nose would get clogged up so that I cannot breathe and my eyes get bloodshot and they are attacking my right teeth and gums, but they cannot infect me or harm me, because God’s Holy Spirit protects me, so my body remains normal and very healthy. Their femtobot nanites are attacking desperately to try to kill us real Christians. It is laughable, because the Bible says that no weapon forged against us shall prevail and Jesus protects us from all harm and nothing can harm us. The Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and Satan Lucifer’s ascended master fallen angel devil’s CIA NSA MI6 FBI and secret societies and pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist group Wicca witches and military and space fleets and Atlantis 6,000 year old Umbrella & Monarch Solutions & Mobius companies and world rulers and cult groups and Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops professional assassin groups and Mormon Jehovah’s Witness Moonies Scientology Amish witchcraft Nazi Vril Druid occult groups and black nobility families and Draco Empire super soldier assassins and 4th & 5th & 6th & 7th & 8th dimensional astral beings and Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich SS blackwater army and the hundreds of other groups of hell’s army are desperately trying to kill us who are God’s real Christians. It is because we are the only ones fighting them to restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist and defending all the cowardly traitor pastors and millions of religious Christian freak hordes who all betrayed us real Christians and ran away, and abandoned us to fight against the Illuminati NWO and Satan Lucifer all by ourselves alone, in order to protect them and their families and the human homo-sapiens specie and the earth and the women & children. Once the Holy Spirit in us real Christians, who are the Jedi Knight guardians of earth, are finished with warning the humans and are raptured into heaven, then all hell will break loose on the earth with God’s judgment wrath. They seem to be attacking me every night while sleeping with dehydration slow cooking alive microwave oven weapons from the downstairs rooms.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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