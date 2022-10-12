Create New Account
Bdelloid Rotifers 2: Amazing Views of Microscopic Freshwater Creatures
Macro View
Original video footage of microscopic animals often found in freshwater environments. These tiny animals have the amazing ability to go through anhydrobiosis, where they can rapidly dehydrate and become dormant to re-emerge when rehydrated.

Kingdom: Animalia
Phylum: Rotifera
Class: Bdelloidea

This is my original video footage. If you want to share, please share the Brighteon link to my video. You can also purchase the longer format video for more footage of God's amazing creatures. I am hoping to be able to create many more high-quality and unique videos using macrophotography techniques with my microscope and camera.

You can see my other videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/macroview

