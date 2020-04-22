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Is a Young Earth Possible?
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14 views • April 22, 2020
Learn all you need to know about our latest book, Is a Young Earth Possible? We cover geology, history, astronomy, Darwin, depression, dinosaurs and the meaning of life. Your feedback (yea or nay) is most welcome.
Consider this endorsement >>
It is interesting to me that recorded history is only "thousands" of years old. The assumption that there are ‘millions’ of years of pre-recorded history is just that; an assumption. Assumptions have a way of biting you if you’re not careful in your analysis. This book examines those assumptions with careful analysis.
- Mike Kucks, Ph.D. Physics
Director of Economics and Business Analytics Program
Associate Professors of Physics/Math
Patrick Henry College
Get your copy of Is a Young Earth Possible? today!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1088860788
Consider this endorsement >>
It is interesting to me that recorded history is only "thousands" of years old. The assumption that there are ‘millions’ of years of pre-recorded history is just that; an assumption. Assumptions have a way of biting you if you’re not careful in your analysis. This book examines those assumptions with careful analysis.
- Mike Kucks, Ph.D. Physics
Director of Economics and Business Analytics Program
Associate Professors of Physics/Math
Patrick Henry College
Get your copy of Is a Young Earth Possible? today!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1088860788
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