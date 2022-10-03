Journalist Sharyl Attkisson testifies on child porn set up operation
against her by the FBI planning to plant child porn on her husband's
computer.
Hearing dated May 11, 2022, not a conventional hearing so it is
difficult to find any videos of it.
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2022/09/25/u-s-fbi-tried-to-frame-up-sharyl-attkissons-husband-with-child-pornography-porn-according-to-her-testimony-in-freedomworks-congressional-committee-hearing-may-11-2022/
