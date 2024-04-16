Create New Account
Candidate for State Representative - District 64, Gary Eisen
Blue Water Healthy Living
Published 20 hours ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Former St. Representative Gary Eisen sits down with Eileen to talk about why he is running for the open seat in the 64th district. He believes that he is uniquely qualified. Not only was he elected for two terms but he is a small business owner, a skilled tradesman and a Grand Master in martial arts.


To learn more or to support Gary, go to https://www.gary-eisen.com/


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
candidatemichiganstate representativeeileen teschliving exponentiallygary eisendistrict 64

