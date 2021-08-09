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I wasn’t successful, no I did not win the court case
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491 views • August 09, 2021
Press For Truth, August 6, 2021

Patrick King has been trending on twitter due to a viral video where it is claimed that the province of Alberta rolled back on their lockdown measures as a result of Patrick’s court proceedings and this is not true as Patrick states “I Wasn’t Successful, No I did Not Win The Court Case”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Patrick King in order to clear up some discrepancies in regards to what is happening with his case.

Stew Peters video:

“Freedom Fighter Court VICTORY! Ends Masking, Shots, Quarantine in Alberta!”
https://www.brighteon.com/e55917bf-b55e-4c22-9d59-55300cd6d56c
https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html

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