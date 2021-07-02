⁣THE TEN STAGES OF GENOCIDE

⁣THE TEN STAGES OF GENOCIDEPatriots who stand against the Great Reset being targeted for genocideThe COVID Cult is Gearing up for Full Blown Genocide.1st Stage: ClassificationI believe this word is meant in the sense of “to separate into different classes (of people)” rather than as a noun that comes from the verb to classify. Regardless, this stage is all about separating people from each other, dividing people into different classes and introducing the Us vs. Them mentality. In the past, this was done along the fault lines of ethnicity, race, religion or nation. to who believes and who rejects the COVID cult narrative. If you are a dissenter or non-believer, you are being singled out for your thoughtcrime. If you stand for medical sovereignty or bodily autonomy, you are being put into a separate class.2nd Stage: SymbolizationSymbols are used in many ways. Symbolization is used here to make the targeted group, who are enemies of the state, stand out as ignominious and conspicuous dissenters or traitors. In the times of 3rd Reich, the Nazis forced the Jews to wear a yellow star as a symbol that they were in a different class. In the COVID cult, this is done through reverse psychology: model citizens of the NWO cover their faces, but those outside the COVID cult refuse to cover their face. By refusing to wear a mask, these dissenters voluntarily make themselves a highly visible target.3rd Stage: DiscriminationDiscrimination is illegal in many nations, but that doesn’t seem to matter in the COVID cult. Centuries-old legal traditions and human rights have been trampled underfoot. The government has used not wearing a mask as a pretext for the mass denial of rights, including but not limited to rights such as the right to freely travel, the right to freely earn a living and run one’s own business, the right to freely trade with others and the right to enter public places. Discrimination is a way of tightening the screws and increasing the pressure for what is next to come.4th Stage: DehumanizationThis intensity picks up in this next stage. Dehumanization always seems to be a necessary precondition to murder, since it involves making the target appear less than human, not valuable and unworthy in the eyes of the killers-to-be. Generally, the targeted group is robbed of its humanity through labels, insults and characterizations which all emphasize distinctions rather than the commonality of what all of us humans have regardless of our differences. In terms of the COVID cult, heretics are branded fanatics, selfish, extreme, disease-spreaders, super-spreaders, domestic terrorists, asymptomatic carriers, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and much more. In 2019, the WHO (World Health Organization) declared vaccine hesitancy (and by extension ‘anti-vaxxers’) among the top 10 threats to global health.5th Stage: OrganizationPast genocides consisted of war, mass murder, bloody massacres and/or mass graves. If a genocide comes from the COVID operation, it will be less sensationalistic. Operation Coronavirus is a silent operation using fear, trauma-based mind control and other ritualistic elements. It has the hallmarks a false flag operation like 9/11; look at the history of false flag ops and the history of fake pandemics. In this stage, the government begins actively organizing its police and military forces against those it has branded enemies.