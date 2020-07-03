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How To Stop Being A Wuss—And Be The Superior Man! (Book Highlights)
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2 views • July 03, 2020
There are Wusses, there are Men, and there are Superior Men. You want to be the latter—provided you are in possession of any dangly bits between your legs at all, of course. So here are some essential principles to live by.
This is "The Way of The Superior Man" by David Deida, in about 100 quotes.
Pick up the book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1622038320
This is "The Way of The Superior Man" by David Deida, in about 100 quotes.
Pick up the book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1622038320
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