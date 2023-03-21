Create New Account
It's not looking good...or is it?
We know the month of our rapture (more info in this video!) ...but what troubles will we see before we go? And how does God want us to prepare for the coming catastrophes before our departure? show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HntG37j3sK5IlTjSTd0fzTHZ4h9C9jDQ/view?usp=sharing Other video platforms: Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com Prep supplies PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EWpRqE_uKOB-ihMrHXIaqNmSWAzmOXsK/view?usp=sharing Recommended videos: Ezekiel’s wheel (of time) video: https://youtu.be/M3IZZsXvNG0 Sign of the Dragon video:https://youtu.be/AlzXU0fGIn0 ‘Fig Tree’ Generation video: https://youtu.be/HedLMC4PSEY Revelation 12 Sign (under 5 min.) :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSqPiR2EK2s 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs

