Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Laska & Boaz training | Dinner Etiquette
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
27 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

Laska | Pure breed | White Shepherd | 3 yrs 

Boaz | Pure breed | Bullmastiff | 1 1/2 yrs

July 10th | 2023

Boaz guardian’s now. 

My concern is Boaz going on the road.

Laska is trained only to go so far down the driveway.

Boaz has to be the same. 

We’ll see how he progresses.

I am sure he will do just fine he is trying to learn. 

I call him ‘Little John.’ My nick name for him, after my grandfather. He was in World War II | Auschwitz | German Interrogator for German P.O.W. | Canadian | Immigrated from Austria

Keywords
traininggerman shepherdboazwatch dogslaskabullmastifffollow the sun

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket