Col. Douglas Macgregor: No one is Riding to Our Rescue.
Published 14 hours ago

Our Country Our Choice · No one is riding to our rescue. We ask every American who holds a deep, abiding love for this Country to stand together with us collectively. Join Our Country Our Choice today.


@OCOCReport

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1789643186421276869

