SG Anon on the future and purpose of crypto currency and more

SG Anon is known to share some of the best intel out there and he joined us to talk crypto, politics, and more!
Follow SG on his ONLY official channels:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/QNewsPatriot
Truth Social: @RealSGAnon
Follow Renegade Media on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia
Join our membership FREE (a $97 value) here: https://www.renegademedianews.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.