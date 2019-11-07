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TvNI - Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Oct. 21, Sandy Hook shooting Book snafu
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117 views • November 07, 2019
An investigative book on the Shooting at Sandy Hook School in Dec. 2012 has ended up in court with a Defamation award to a father - $450,000 - in a Kangaroo Court, where vital evidence (3 different Death Certificates) was disallowed. The case and pending appeal are discussed with special Guest, Dr. Kevin Barrett, Jim Fetzer, Scott Bennett and Donald Grahn Your First Amendment is being shredded in this debacle.
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