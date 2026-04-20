Stay Focused on Your Calling! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis (English - Telugu)

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You'll discover how Scripture can burn in your heart as you grow your inner man. Learn to resist the devil, let the Spirit give life—not the letter—and live by every word that proceeds from God's mouth. Stay focused on your calling, keep pressing for more, and watch God take care of the rest as you touch others with what flows from your Spirit.
Stay Focused on Your Calling!
Supernatural Life in Christ Seminar, Hyderabad
Prophetic Time | 8 December 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
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