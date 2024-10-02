BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Power of Being Born Again - Discover the Joyful News!
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
23 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, we explore the joyful news that Jesus saves! We dive into the meaning of being 'born again' and how it transforms lives from the inside out. Learn about the new birth, becoming a new creature in Christ, and why this change is so important. Join us as we read from the Bible, share personal experiences, and explain why being born again is a must according to Jesus. Don't miss out on this important message and be sure to share it with your friends!

00:00 Introduction to the Joyful Song
01:08 The Importance of Being Born Again
01:47 Understanding the New Birth
03:48 Personal Testimony and Transformation
06:51 Why the New Birth is Essential
12:36 Conclusion and Call to Action

Keywords
jesus christsalvationborn againbible teachingnew birthspiritual awakeningchristian faithgospel messagejesus savesephesians 2christian lifechristian sermonnew creationbiblical teachingchristian motivationspiritual renewalbiblical studiesnew creature in christchristian encouragementfaith journeypriscilla owenswalk in faithtransformative faithrenewed life in christ
