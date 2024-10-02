The Power of Being Born Again - Discover the Joyful News!

In this episode, we explore the joyful news that Jesus saves! We dive into the meaning of being 'born again' and how it transforms lives from the inside out. Learn about the new birth, becoming a new creature in Christ, and why this change is so important. Join us as we read from the Bible, share personal experiences, and explain why being born again is a must according to Jesus. Don't miss out on this important message and be sure to share it with your friends!



00:00 Introduction to the Joyful Song

01:08 The Importance of Being Born Again

01:47 Understanding the New Birth

03:48 Personal Testimony and Transformation

06:51 Why the New Birth is Essential

12:36 Conclusion and Call to Action

