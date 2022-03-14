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ZELENSKY, DANCE PARTY TIME - Actor, Comedian, Puppet President - Full Version
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797 views • March 14, 2022
Where I found this video, this is what that description said.
This is what the 5 Billion Dollars that Victoria Nuland gave to Ukraine Created. A Nice Promo for the New President, even in Black and White :)
https://az-clip.com/video/rPVs5VuI8XI/victoria-nuland-us-has-invested-$5-billion-in-ukraine.html
This is what the 5 Billion Dollars that Victoria Nuland gave to Ukraine Created. A Nice Promo for the New President, even in Black and White :)
https://az-clip.com/video/rPVs5VuI8XI/victoria-nuland-us-has-invested-$5-billion-in-ukraine.html
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