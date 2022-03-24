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קליפ מרגש עד דמעות שוואקי שמע ישראל Shema Israel yaakov shwekey
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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3 views • March 24, 2022
Posted 6April2011 Bar Mitzvah in Israel:
Rabbi Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman (1886-1969), The Ponovicher Rov of blessed memory, saved orphaned Jewish children from Catholic orphanages after the close of World War II. Although the priests and nuns denied that there were any Jewish children there, The Rov – accompanied by American officers – visited the orphanages at bedtime. He would call out “Shema Yisroel” and instinctly children raised their hands to cover their eyes, while crying in Yiddish, “Mama! Mama!” The holy Skolener Rebbe of blessed memory saved children in like fashion, one of whom lives in Ashdod and frequents our synagogue.

My dear and esteemed friend Yaacov Shwekey sings a moving rendition of the above story in “Shema Yisroel”. In answer to all the Holocaust deniers, here is Yaacov singing with the backdrop of photos and film clips from the Holocaust. If you want to know why we need unshakable emuna and our uncompromising presence in our holy Land of Israel, see this (don’t be discouraged by the first 60 seconds which tells the story of Rabbi Kahaneman in Hebrew). This is a must see:
Rescue, Holocaust, World War ll, Jews,
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jewsholocaustrescueworld war ll
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