EMERGENCY ALERT! Here is why governments around the world believe that nuclear war might save them!

You have heard the president saying that climate change is the most important issue today. That might be the only honest thing he has said in his life!We are in the last days of Satan's ruling over this world in the kingdoms of men Dan. 2:44. For forty years we will see miraculous things as hidden manna - the Bible from God is poured out on humanity Micah 7:15; I Cor. 13:9-12; Joel 2; Acts 2:17. One faith from God Christianity is back- the one true religion from God! The second spiritual Temple is back in 2022 which was foreshadowed by the second physical temple in 531 AD! Soon Christians will be fighting the good fight of faith, while the kingdoms of men will fight against one another and the providence of God Dan. 2:44. The Lord set this war in motion before time began. We are seeing the effects of dust particles and the gravitational pull from the destroyer comet 1 Cor. 10:10, that the Lord utilized to destroy the world by flood and that He will utilize to destroy it by fire at the second coming of the Lord 2 Peter 3. The whole solar system is heating up. The earth's north and south poles are trying to change directions, solar flares, comets, earthquakes, and volcanoes are all off the charts.

We can only guess at the insane reactions of evil men in the kingdoms of men. They will never stop taking advantage of current events to try to hold on to power and ensure their safety even at the cost of the destruction of the whole world. It is the reason for the lies and "necessary deaths" claims of global warming being the number one issue. It is why they are so desperately preparing. It is why NASA denies the existence of planet 2003 UB313! They are having talks and ideas about putting something in the sky between us and the sun. It is why there are all the chemtrails as they try to cool themselves off. The reason Satan is trying to kill off all but half a billion people in this world is the same reason he possessed the body of Herod and murdered all of the children under two years old Matt. 2:16. He knows that he has only a short amount of time. In 40 years he will be cast off this world for the last time John 12:31!









Do your own research, do not trust me or any man! But if you are ready to join the Lord's army let's meet online! If you are close let's meet in person! [email protected]

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