The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Thanksgiving To The True And Living God!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
On this day of Thanksgiving, let us be sure to give thanks to the only deity worthy of thanks. Have a blessed Thanksgiving!
"The Legacy of Faithfulness
Praise God today for those who have demonstrated that we can depend on Jesus.
Hebrews 11:1-40
Some churches
celebrate their heritage of godly, faithful people on November 1.
Similarly, in Hebrews 11—which is called the Bible’s “Hall of Faith”—the
writer showcases the people who endured faithfully, trusting in God’s
promises." .........Get the Intouch Ministries app to keep reading
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/47ObQDU
Music video credit:
Angelica - Carry Me
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3CqCRQd
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/47rikss
Real 80s CCM
@Real80sCCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
The Rock Almighty.
Part of the US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.