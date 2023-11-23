The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Thanksgiving To The True And Living God!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!



On this day of Thanksgiving, let us be sure to give thanks to the only deity worthy of thanks. Have a blessed Thanksgiving!

"The Legacy of Faithfulness

Praise God today for those who have demonstrated that we can depend on Jesus.

Hebrews 11:1-40

Some churches celebrate their heritage of godly, faithful people on November 1. Similarly, in Hebrews 11—which is called the Bible’s “Hall of Faith”—the writer showcases the people who endured faithfully, trusting in God’s promises." .........Get the Intouch Ministries app to keep reading

Angelica - Carry Me

The Rock Almighty.

