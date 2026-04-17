Mind-Blowing: Hodges & Westall Go Further on Hidden Gold, Zero Point Energy & Portals

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Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Investigative journalist and psychologist Dave Hodges joins Sarah for a wide-ranging conversation that goes far beyond conventional headlines.

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Drawing on decades of research, interviews, and firsthand investigation, Sarah and Dave explore topics rarely discussed in mainstream circles—including the gold reserves in the Philippines, the concept of multiple dimensions, zero point energy, portals, and other areas that challenge our understanding of reality itself.

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This is not surface-level speculation. It’s a deep, thought-provoking discussion rooted in years of inquiry, pattern recognition, and connecting dots that most never see. Whether you agree or question, this conversation pushes the boundaries of what we’re told is possible—and invites you to think for yourself.

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further