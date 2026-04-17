BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mind-Blowing: Hodges & Westall Go Further on Hidden Gold, Zero Point Energy & Portals
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
744 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • 2 days ago

Sign up to get notices on the Webinar at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at  https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Investigative journalist and psychologist Dave Hodges joins Sarah for a wide-ranging conversation that goes far beyond conventional headlines.

-

Drawing on decades of research, interviews, and firsthand investigation, Sarah and Dave explore topics rarely discussed in mainstream circles—including the gold reserves in the Philippines, the concept of multiple dimensions, zero point energy, portals, and other areas that challenge our understanding of reality itself.

-

This is not surface-level speculation. It’s a deep, thought-provoking discussion rooted in years of inquiry, pattern recognition, and connecting dots that most never see. Whether you agree or question, this conversation pushes the boundaries of what we’re told is possible—and invites you to think for yourself.

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
energygoldportals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Terrain: The Workshops&#8221; on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

“Terrain: The Workshops” on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

Jacob Thomas
Could VITAMIN D be your brain&#8217;s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Could VITAMIN D be your brain’s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

Morgan S. Verity
Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Belle Carter
Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy