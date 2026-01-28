Demon Detective Show – Aliens and Demons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Demon Detective Scott Hensler
01/28/2026 show 003
Tonight's guest: Bret Lueder, author and UFO researcher. Bret describes his journey leading him to write his books, and his own personal encounters with Bigfoot, along with other interesting stories.
Bret Lueder contact to purchase his books:
Email: [email protected]
FaceBook: www.facebook.com/bret.lueder
$30 + $6 for shipping. cash.app: cash.app/$BretLueder
