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PCR COVID-19 test doesn’t test for a virus at all !
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250 views • October 30, 2020
David Icke interviews Dr. Andrew Kaufman MD in a discussion about the PCR COVID-19 test, and how it doesn’t test for a virus at all, but rather a soup of bio material in the subject person. The DNA primer that is established to target in the test is identical to chromosome 8, that all humans have. False positives are thus very likely. This interview is very informative, and hits the key data that is allowing the current restrictions to continue.
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