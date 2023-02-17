https://gettr.com/post/p28bwjv1699
2/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 86: Fellow fighters exposed to tourists that TikTok, Huawei, etc. are the CCP's grand overseas propaganda platforms and spy enterprises
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan
2/13/2023 对邪恶说不第86天：战友们向游客们揭露中共抖音，华为等企业是中共的大外宣和间谍企业
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #美迈斯
