White Noise

Year to date there have been no less than seven train derailments across the country, none worse than the ecological disaster that took place in East Palestine, Ohio. Oddly, Netflix created a movie about an eerily similar situation happening in exactly the same area back in 2022. Is it a strange coincidence, or is something more going on?

