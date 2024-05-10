Dr Phil's Exclusive Interview with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Dr. Phil Primetime

Dr. Phil sits down with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, for an in-depth interview. Join us as we discuss the war between Isreal and Hamas and how it has made an impact on the United States. Don't miss this exclusive conversation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.