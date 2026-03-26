MAJOR WAM ANNOUNCEMENT! - Things Are Changing Around Here

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Josh Sigurdson delivers a major announcement about World Alternative Media as we wrap up an era following 6 years in Mexico. We are moving!





It's been a tough few years here as WAM has been obliterated by the algorithm. While allowed back on YouTube with 150k subscribers, we can't reach anyone for the most part. Financially, this has crushed us. Now we are moving away from Mexico and back to Canada where WAM started, to a small town in British Colombia.





While we are excited about this new chapter, it's more necessity than something we wanted to do. We don't really have a choice.





This will be a difficult time for us with having to move our entire life, again.





We still have many pre recorded videos to post but we will be somewhat slowed down by this. We need a place to live, furniture, electricity and internet, all things that take time and cost money while simultaneously not being able to post daily videos for a couple of weeks. It's difficult and stressful.





However, our viewers are what has always kept us alive and we appreciate that greatly.





We will be back with some great interviews, documentaries and of course regular reports very soon. So stay tuned! Thank you for understanding!





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World Alternative Media

2026