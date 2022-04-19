Terrorists Crossing The Border

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“That’s A Champ Right There”
* Terrorists are walking through our open border.
* CBP: 23 people on terrorist database were stopped on southern border in 2021.
* Gang member praises Gascon for reduced charges.
* Convicted murderer vows to get L.A. DA’s name tattooed on his face.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 April 2022