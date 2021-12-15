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Has Pope Francis Sparked a Great Awakening?
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73 views • December 15, 2021
The papacy of Pope Francis has been a difficult one for faithful Catholics. But, as God always does, He brings good out of evil. Even though the Pope has come after the Latin Mass and traditional piety, it seems to be backfiring on him.
With the added pressure to cancel the traditional Catholic leanings of so many Catholics, it seems that people are waking up to what is truly happening.
Has Pope Francis sparked a great awakening amongst Catholics? It appears to be so!
Please visit our site at www.thekennedyreport.com
FCV BRIGHTEON 23 44 - Has Pope Francis Sparked a Great Awakening
With the added pressure to cancel the traditional Catholic leanings of so many Catholics, it seems that people are waking up to what is truly happening.
Has Pope Francis sparked a great awakening amongst Catholics? It appears to be so!
Please visit our site at www.thekennedyreport.com
FCV BRIGHTEON 23 44 - Has Pope Francis Sparked a Great Awakening
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