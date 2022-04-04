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Why We Hate Azov, CNN, FOX, CBS, All US mainstream media
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140 views • April 04, 2022
CNN, FOX, CBS, and all US mainstream media willfully have turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the suffering of these Ukrainian children for 8 long torturous years in Donbass. Azov and the Right Sector are responsible along with the US State Dept and the CIA pushing them. Fortunately, we know that the blood of innocents will cry out to Heaven. We know God's vengeance will be carried out soon.
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