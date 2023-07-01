The [O] group rocket artillery destroys militants' positions near Kremennaya.
The BM-21 "Grad" Multiple Launch Rocket Systems pummel AFU positions, forcing the enemy to flee. After the enemy's fortifications have been targeted by artillery, assault units advance onto their positions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.