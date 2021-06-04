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PAGANISM:SABBATEAN-FRANKIST - HIDDEN KABBALAH HISTORY
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426 views • June 04, 2021
Redemption though sin: The Hidden history of the Rothschild dynasty, Kabbalah and the cult of Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank called Sabbatean-Frankism.
Sabbatai Zevi declared himself the Messiah in 1666, proclaiming that redemption was available through acts of sin. After Sabbati Zevi's death in 1676, his Kabbalist successor, Jacob Frank, expanded upon and continued his occult philosophy. Jacob Frank would eventually enter into an alliance formed by Adam Weishaupt. The objectives of this organization was to undermine the world's power structures, in an effort to usher in a Utopian era of global communism, which they would covertly rule by their hidden hand. Using secret societies, their agenda has played itself out over the centuries, staying true to the script, handling opposition by a near total control of the world's media, academic opinion leaders, politicians and financiers.
How the Kabbalistic leadership was able to get control of the world banking system. A successful revolution requires a lot of money, but when the goal is to subdue the world and put it under a dictatorship, entire financial systems must be taken over. The Kabbalistic leadership wants to take dominion of the earth and rule it with their messiah and they need to control the banking system to achieve this objective
Robert Sepehr-Barry Chamish (RIP) - 1666 Redemption Through Sin by Robert Sepehr
Sabbatai Zevi declared himself the Messiah in 1666, proclaiming that redemption was available through acts of sin. After Sabbati Zevi's death in 1676, his Kabbalist successor, Jacob Frank, expanded upon and continued his occult philosophy. Jacob Frank would eventually enter into an alliance formed by Adam Weishaupt. The objectives of this organization was to undermine the world's power structures, in an effort to usher in a Utopian era of global communism, which they would covertly rule by their hidden hand. Using secret societies, their agenda has played itself out over the centuries, staying true to the script, handling opposition by a near total control of the world's media, academic opinion leaders, politicians and financiers.
How the Kabbalistic leadership was able to get control of the world banking system. A successful revolution requires a lot of money, but when the goal is to subdue the world and put it under a dictatorship, entire financial systems must be taken over. The Kabbalistic leadership wants to take dominion of the earth and rule it with their messiah and they need to control the banking system to achieve this objective
Robert Sepehr-Barry Chamish (RIP) - 1666 Redemption Through Sin by Robert Sepehr
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