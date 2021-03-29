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The Harsh Reality of Vaccine Adverse Effects
The Prisoner
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251 views • March 29, 2021
Nicola knows all too well that vaccines have dangerous side effects. Her fit, healthy, 58 year old husband had the Oxford vaccine (first jab) and very soon after was very ill. He is now in hospital with suspected Transvers Myelitis, now diagnosed as Guillain-Barre syndrome.

As her husband struggles to breathe and cannot walk, he is isolated without visitors on a neurology ward, with many other vaccine adverse reaction cases. Nicola says people need to be told the harsh reality about the dangerous side effects of vaccines, and asks “Why were we not told?"

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiHmE-E5eF0
UK Column
Keywords
guillain-barre syndromeoxford vaccine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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