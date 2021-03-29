The Harsh Reality of Vaccine Adverse Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As her husband struggles to breathe and cannot walk, he is isolated without visitors on a neurology ward, with many other vaccine adverse reaction cases. Nicola says people need to be told the harsh reality about the dangerous side effects of vaccines, and asks “Why were we not told?"
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiHmE-E5eF0
UK Column