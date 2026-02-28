UNSC meeting on US-Israeli aggression against Iran is about to begin.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General has called for an immediate halt to hostilities, warning that continued fighting could have severe consequences for civilians.

"Israel and the United States are openly escalating interference in Iran’s internal affairs, seeking to dismantle a sovereign state that refuses to submit to Western dictates." - Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Adding:

CMA CGM, the world's third-largest shipping company, has ordered ALL its vessels in the Persian Gulf to seek shelter and is suspending transit through the Suez Canal.

~30% of the world's oil and ~12% of all global trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz and Suez Canal. Both are now effectively shut down for major carriers.

Oil prices are about to go INSANE. Expect gas, freight, and consumer goods to follow.