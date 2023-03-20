Coast to Coast Freedom Round Table Canada Episode #2
What happens when ...
Katherine Kowalchuck (Alberta)
Founder of Lawyers4Truth,
together with...
Dana Metcalfe (Newfoundland)
- Freedom Convoy Organizer
from the East Coast and host of
Raven News podcast, plus..
Jeff Evely(Nova Scotia),
the Ops Sgt. Major and
Founding member of (V4F) short for
Veterans for Freedom, and
Doru Gordan (Ontario) a
Freedom Fighter and
serial entrepreneur and,
Mike Andrusco (Alberta), a
co-founder of Firefighters4Truth and,
Chris Smith (Nova Scotia/ Mexico)
The Freedom Podcast host of
Atlantic Underground Podcast
ALL SAT DOWN TOGETHER
IN A ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION?
Find out what happens by,
clicking below (To get reminded and tune in)
When this round table podcast goes LIVE...
