Mark Grenon: The US Government Threw Me & My Sons In Prison For Preaching The Gospel & Bringing Healing To People With Chlorine Dioxide
Mark Grenon and his three sons were arrested in Colombia, as our government paid $250,000 to have them arrested and $10,000 a month to keep them in prison till they were brought to the States for trial. Of course, all Grenon and his sons did was to preach the true Gospel of Jesus Christ and administer healing to people using Chlorine Dioxide, which is harmless to people but very powerful against bacteria and parasites. He joins me in this episode after they were found guilty of "selling" "bleach", which they never did, and calling it a "fake miracle drug," which it is not.

