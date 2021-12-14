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Israel Leads the Way in AI Drone 'Service' and 'Security' Networks [14.12.2021]
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11 views • December 14, 2021
In 2016, Auken wrote a piece for the World Economic Forum (WEF) titled "Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better".
“You will own nothing, have zero privacy, eat bugs and be happy!”. Welcome to a brave new world...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ida+auken+you+will+own+nothing&;t=h_&ia=web
Danish Satanist Ida Auken, Member of Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget):
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://twitter.com/IdaAuken
https://da-dk.facebook.com/ida.auken
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/ida-auken/
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/?hl=da
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/ida-auken-skifter-til-socialdemokratiet
--
I will not fear what man shall do unto me.
In your patience possess ye your souls.
Israel drones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5QyupM33xo
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
5892 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY5Ikh9CtTUi/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
“You will own nothing, have zero privacy, eat bugs and be happy!”. Welcome to a brave new world...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ida+auken+you+will+own+nothing&;t=h_&ia=web
Danish Satanist Ida Auken, Member of Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget):
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://twitter.com/IdaAuken
https://da-dk.facebook.com/ida.auken
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/ida-auken/
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/?hl=da
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/ida-auken-skifter-til-socialdemokratiet
--
I will not fear what man shall do unto me.
In your patience possess ye your souls.
Israel drones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5QyupM33xo
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
5892 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY5Ikh9CtTUi/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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