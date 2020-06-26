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Truth Bombs! Rant #1 Your Not Going To Like This! with Dr. Anthony B. James
SomaVeda
SomaVeda
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27 views • June 26, 2020
Truth Bombs! Rant #1 "Your Not Going To Like This!" with Dr. Anthony B. James
Discussion on current events with Dr. Anthony B. James of the SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine & Thai Yoga Center. May 28th. 2020.

How to not just survive but to thrive today! I'm here for you!

This is my personal commentary on today's events the way that I see them. If you like then please subscribe, like and share! Let's get the word out! T

There is no freedom without health freedom. There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to the truth, education and freedom of speech and debate. Consider joing the movement towards self reliance in your medical practice and health needs for your self and your family! We can help! Visit us at https://SomaVeda.org for college degrees in Spiritually based Natural Medicine.

For information of courses in indigenous and traditional medicine to empower and take charge of your life... Visit https://ThaiYogaCenter.com.

For SCNM College Degree programs in traditional natural medicine science and arts visit us at https://somaveda.org

Want to Jump Start Your Healing practice? https://learnthaiyoga.teachable.com... Send your email to [email protected] to receive a free class!

Translations and caption appreciated!
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health freedomnatural medicineinformed consentcommentarynaturopathytruth bombsrant 1dr anthony b jamescorona insight
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