© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth Bombs! Rant #1 Your Not Going To Like This! with Dr. Anthony B. James
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • June 26, 2020
Truth Bombs! Rant #1 "Your Not Going To Like This!" with Dr. Anthony B. James
Discussion on current events with Dr. Anthony B. James of the SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine & Thai Yoga Center. May 28th. 2020.
How to not just survive but to thrive today! I'm here for you!
This is my personal commentary on today's events the way that I see them. If you like then please subscribe, like and share! Let's get the word out! T
There is no freedom without health freedom. There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to the truth, education and freedom of speech and debate. Consider joing the movement towards self reliance in your medical practice and health needs for your self and your family! We can help! Visit us at https://SomaVeda.org for college degrees in Spiritually based Natural Medicine.
For information of courses in indigenous and traditional medicine to empower and take charge of your life... Visit https://ThaiYogaCenter.com.
For SCNM College Degree programs in traditional natural medicine science and arts visit us at https://somaveda.org
Want to Jump Start Your Healing practice? https://learnthaiyoga.teachable.com... Send your email to [email protected] to receive a free class!
Translations and caption appreciated!
Discussion on current events with Dr. Anthony B. James of the SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine & Thai Yoga Center. May 28th. 2020.
How to not just survive but to thrive today! I'm here for you!
This is my personal commentary on today's events the way that I see them. If you like then please subscribe, like and share! Let's get the word out! T
There is no freedom without health freedom. There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to the truth, education and freedom of speech and debate. Consider joing the movement towards self reliance in your medical practice and health needs for your self and your family! We can help! Visit us at https://SomaVeda.org for college degrees in Spiritually based Natural Medicine.
For information of courses in indigenous and traditional medicine to empower and take charge of your life... Visit https://ThaiYogaCenter.com.
For SCNM College Degree programs in traditional natural medicine science and arts visit us at https://somaveda.org
Want to Jump Start Your Healing practice? https://learnthaiyoga.teachable.com... Send your email to [email protected] to receive a free class!
Translations and caption appreciated!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.