We Are In A World of Confusion

People are going crazy and it's all be design? We are hosed and their is no way to escape.

Music by Send Rain

Rom 1:24-28 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves:25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen.26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;



Ever notice;

It takes more energy to manufacture a wind turbine than you will ever generate?

They kill birds by the thousands?





Most Electric cars cost between $7000 and $25,000 to replace the batteries depending on the model, and the life span of the batteries are only 7 years? Going up in flames?





Most liberals will die to save some tree frog in the amazon and think nothing of aborting a Human Baby?





You damage an Eagle Egg it's a felony and you will go to prison, abort a Human that's fine?





They are kicking Homeless Veteran’s out of shelters to make room for refugees?





NYC 4 star hotels, room service, 3 meals, laundry, subway passes, Vets get nothing?





Rom 2:9 Tribulation and anguish, upon every soul of man that doeth evil, of the Jew first, and also of the Gentile;





Ever notice how the tolerant liberal left folks are the most least tolerant people on earth?





Ever notice how the Liberal left (all inclusive) are the most racist folks on earth?





Ever notice how these Liberal left folks are the meanest, nastiest people you will ever talk to?Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943







