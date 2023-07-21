Atlanta YouTube star Annabelle Ham (22) died after 'epileptic event' (Jul'23)

Annabelle Ham Dies: YouTube Star From Atlanta Who Suffered An “Epileptic Event” Was 22
July 18, 2023 4:51pm
Annabelle Ham, a social media personality with a fanbase on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, died following an “epileptic event,” according to her family. She was 22.
“This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” read a post on Annabelle’s Instagram profile. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”
