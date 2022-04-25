The CCP’s Scheme of “Next 30 Years”

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On April 19th during the live broadcast marking the fifth anniversary of the Interruption of the VOA Broadcast, Miles Guo revealed that Xi Jinping had conspired a plan for the so-called “Next 30 years of the CCP” when he was still vice president of the CCP.