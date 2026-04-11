BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Artemis II NASA Moon Mission Concludes with Successful Splashdown and Completion of Historic Journey
Real Free News
Real Free News
109 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • Yesterday

NASA’s Artemis II crew safely returned to Earth on April 10, 2026, with a flawless Pacific Ocean splashdown off San Diego. This first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years delivered stunning real-time views with no CGI and no parts faked, according to NASA. Amid high-stakes deep space travel, astronauts found surprising time for lighthearted goofing around while handling minor glitches like a quirky toilet and stubborn Outlook email issues. A mix of groundbreaking achievement and relatable human moments.


Discover the full story of triumph, humor, and everyday challenges in deep space exploration. Like if you enjoyed the update, share with fellow space fans, subscribe for more NASA mission breakdowns, and comment: What surprised you most about the crew’s journey?


Read the article at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/artemis-ii-nasa-moon-mission-concludes


#ArtemisII #MoonMission #NASASplashdown #SpaceExploration #ArtemisProgram

Keywords
successgravityemailzerotoiletauthenticartemisglitchessplashdowngoofing
Chapters

5:49End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Independent lab challenges Florida&#8217;s glyphosate claims in bread testing

Independent lab challenges Florida’s glyphosate claims in bread testing

Laura Harris
Amazon Product Recalled Due to Packaging Safety Violation

Amazon Product Recalled Due to Packaging Safety Violation

Morgan S. Verity
Researchers Warn PFAS Chemicals Inside Most Americans Contribute to Liver Damage

Researchers Warn PFAS Chemicals Inside Most Americans Contribute to Liver Damage

Iva Greene
Immune system revolution: How lymphocytes are changing the fight against cancer

Immune system revolution: How lymphocytes are changing the fight against cancer

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Diet as defense: How everyday foods could disarm deadly bacteria

Diet as defense: How everyday foods could disarm deadly bacteria

Willow Tohi
Stanford study reveals AI&#8217;s dangerous tendency to affirm harmful behavior

Stanford study reveals AI’s dangerous tendency to affirm harmful behavior

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy