."MENTALLY VACCINATED" and Alex Jones was the vector

Yep. That's right. That's the play here. It's why he's always a little ahead of the curve. He's giving you a little bit of toxic info to let it bake for a while so that when you actually encounter it, you've subconsciously perienced it already and don't have a natural reaction... Sound familiar? He also has the ability to test out their ideas by pushing it out there to see what, who and why, reacts to kinda do a mock run on it to see if it would float. Alex and his Ilk and like, are functioning this role. This piece of the public apparatus that allows them to stay fluid to some degree. Guys, its a role and a position. If it wasn't AJ and MA and Tate and Brandt, etc .. but especially AJ, y would be so eone else becus that role is ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. They literally couldn't have done this without the sort of help.

Starting to see the danger now?

