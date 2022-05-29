Dr.Kory Refutes Pfizer’s Claim of 80% of Efficacy of the COVID Vaccine for Toddlers

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05/28/2022 Pfizer claims their vaccine is 80% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID in children ages six months to six years old. But Dr. Kory states that no healthy young child has died of Covid and we have effective early treatments. No parents should put their child into an experimental gene therapy which has unprecedented adverse events and toxicities.