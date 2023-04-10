Welcome back to this amazing book and chapter in Daniel! Today's focus will be on Nebuchadnezzar and the fascinating dream God gave him. Daniel is called upon to interpret the dream and reveals the outcome for Nebuchadnezzar if he does not change his pride. Tune into this spectacular story in the Bible, you will not be disappointed!
The Book of Daniel for Beginners - Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fPY2WyrRdAziclcJCEbyR7h
Revelation for Beginners: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fOUlhn-68COnHZg6HdmRRbf
Jesus 24/7 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085349591666
Jesus 24/7 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1722731
Jesus 24/7 Email: [email protected]
Marriage Supper of the Lamb:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMuSM1u3Sb5BlFbL3CGy1S
Jesus 24/7 Playlist:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu
You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7
https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-138-The-Book-of-Daniel-for-Beginners---Chapter-Four-e1vchss
Visit Susan at the following sites:
Email: [email protected]
Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog
This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2
Thank you for watching and God bless!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.