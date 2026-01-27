BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Silver will Skyrocket Far More than Gold 01/27/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
793 followers
1
133 views • 1 day ago

The situation with the gold and silver markets makes it clear something is broken. Gold has risen above $5000 an ounce. Furthermore, reports are emerging that major banks are blocking wire transfers into gold and silver dealers. People are trying to move their own money into physical assets – and being told “no”.

Keywords
goldsilvermorefarprophecy clubskyrocketstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

04:45Power Shift

08:47Shane Warren Prophecy

17:50Chris Reed Prophecy

20:55Currently

