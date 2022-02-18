© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Are We Suddenly Seeing All of These 'Pizza' References Again? [17.02.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
171 views • February 18, 2022
#P1ZZAG4TE Playlist - Updated two years ago
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel/playlists?page=1
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Ewar-Anon: What On Earth Happened? Part 7 - Eyes Wide Open! [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f6BFAMcMH7Vy/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
--
My Banned Video Was Unblocked!
Rare Good News! I Woke up and the banned video was no longer banned. This video was banned without ever going live. I appealed it and lost. I then reached out to google support who told me an A.I. Detected it and flagged it. I asked for human review and they said no. I then said I was being discriminated against because of my gender and google support said they would look into it further. Lesson to be learned? Mention gender discrimination and they will listen to your complaints. I guess the robot isn't fully self aware yet! If This video vanishes again or I get another strike I will be uploading on my other channel linked below. If you didn't see my bluetooth video yet I recommend that you watch it.
2,031 Views premiered 24 Minutes Ago
A Call For An UPRISING
82.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XOujoxkKkaA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel/playlists?page=1
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Ewar-Anon: What On Earth Happened? Part 7 - Eyes Wide Open! [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f6BFAMcMH7Vy/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
--
My Banned Video Was Unblocked!
Rare Good News! I Woke up and the banned video was no longer banned. This video was banned without ever going live. I appealed it and lost. I then reached out to google support who told me an A.I. Detected it and flagged it. I asked for human review and they said no. I then said I was being discriminated against because of my gender and google support said they would look into it further. Lesson to be learned? Mention gender discrimination and they will listen to your complaints. I guess the robot isn't fully self aware yet! If This video vanishes again or I get another strike I will be uploading on my other channel linked below. If you didn't see my bluetooth video yet I recommend that you watch it.
2,031 Views premiered 24 Minutes Ago
A Call For An UPRISING
82.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XOujoxkKkaA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.