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Why Are We Suddenly Seeing All of These 'Pizza' References Again? [17.02.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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171 views • February 18, 2022
#P1ZZAG4TE Playlist - Updated two years ago
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel/playlists?page=1

Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/

Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video

Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/

Ewar-Anon: What On Earth Happened? Part 7 - Eyes Wide Open! [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f6BFAMcMH7Vy/

Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/

We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/

Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/

Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/

Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/

Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/

Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
--
My Banned Video Was Unblocked!
Rare Good News! I Woke up and the banned video was no longer banned. This video was banned without ever going live. I appealed it and lost. I then reached out to google support who told me an A.I. Detected it and flagged it. I asked for human review and they said no. I then said I was being discriminated against because of my gender and google support said they would look into it further. Lesson to be learned? Mention gender discrimination and they will listen to your complaints. I guess the robot isn't fully self aware yet! If This video vanishes again or I get another strike I will be uploading on my other channel linked below. If you didn't see my bluetooth video yet I recommend that you watch it.

2,031 Views premiered 24 Minutes Ago
A Call For An UPRISING
82.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XOujoxkKkaA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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