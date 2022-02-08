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Dem SuperPAC Behind Rogan Smear Campaign | Jimmy Dore
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KristallKlar
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11 views • February 08, 2022
The recent multi-pronged attack on Joe Rogan has been exposed as an organized hatchet job, likely coordinated by a Democratic Party-affiliated SuperPAC called Meidas Touch. The effort has sought to smear Rogan as a spreader of COVID misinformation and a racist.

Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the likely reasons why Rogan was targeted and why others with much worse records have escaped scrutiny.

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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skcLsow4lYo - February 8, 2022

Dem SuperPAC Behind Rogan Smear Campaign | Jimmy Dore

Jimmy Dore, Dem SuperPAC Behind Rogan Smear Campaign, Joe Rogan, February 8 2022

Jimmy Dore, Rogan Smear Campaign, Joe Rogan, February 8 2022
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joe roganjimmy dorefebruary 8 2022rogan smear campaign
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