Nutriólogo Hugo Robin.- ¡Cómo protegerte de la luz solar!
Published 16 hours ago

Con el inicio del verano, la intensidad de los rayos ultravioletas del sol pueden ocasionar algunos retos y problemas de salud.

Acompañame en este video en donde te proporciono algunas recomendaciones que puedes implementar para protegerte adecuadamente.

