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Andrea Sadegh interviewed by Miesha Johnston Starseed Awakening Radio, October 2015
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25 views • November 08, 2020
October 2015: Andrea Sadegh interviewed by Miesha Johnston (first hour of Starseed Awakening Radio on Revolution Radio): trauma-based mind control / Mk-Ultra / (satanic) ritual abuse symptoms of young children and toddlers; short summary about the Sadegh case - "Luki" Dara Sadegh, Austria.
Note: After severe murder attempts, starting with May 13th, 2015 my English is - by far - not brilliant.
More details: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
Note: After severe murder attempts, starting with May 13th, 2015 my English is - by far - not brilliant.
More details: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
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