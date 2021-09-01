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Archbishop Vigano: Covid Response is Introduction of Luciferian New World Order
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591 views • September 01, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles leads the program, dismissing CNN’s announcement implying his death. Together with Doc Burkhart, Rick heads up a discussion on how today’s science of creating hybrids and chimeras may be a foretelling of the true Beast system.
Rick also opens a discussion of the latest editorial missive by Archbishop Vigano, who is making the assertion that Pope Francis is not only in bed with the New World Order, but whose task is to liquidate the church, and set up a new global religion under the worship of Lucifer.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/1/21)
Rick also opens a discussion of the latest editorial missive by Archbishop Vigano, who is making the assertion that Pope Francis is not only in bed with the New World Order, but whose task is to liquidate the church, and set up a new global religion under the worship of Lucifer.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/1/21)
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